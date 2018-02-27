Destiny 2’s Latest Update Focuses on Challenge Cards, Variants, and General Bug Fixes

The team over at Bungie have previously talked about implementing Nighftall Strike Scoring, Challenge Cards, and other variants to give a little more meaning to the post-campaign activities in Destiny 2. High level rewards will not all be carbon copy cutouts of each other and now there’s more reason than ever before to jump back into the fight with your fellow Guardians.

A few Aurs changes are also included to provide more variety as well as several standard bug fixes like ammo capacity, opt-in text chat, and more. For the full list of what’s new and different in the world of Destiny 2, check out the official patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nightfall Strike Scoring

Both normal and Prestige Nightfall now have scoring

Enemy kills and orb generation will accrue points

Highest set scores will display on each Nightfall’s respective emblem

Scores above a target value will enable the Nightfall Aura and a fireteam Vanguard Token bonus

Total team score will be displayed at the end of the Nightfall in the PGCR

Nightfall Challenge Cards

The Prestige Nightfall challenge card allows players to select modifiers for the Prestige Nightfall that affect gameplay and score multipliers

Players can select active Elemental modifiers to boost outgoing and incoming damage Players can opt into using a power handicap that will lower their character power level in the Prestige Nightfall but raise the score multiplier Extinguish is always on when applying the Nightfall Challenge Card. If the full fireteam wipes in a respawning restricted area, the fireteam will be returned to orbit

Cards cannot be modified once the activity has been launched

These cards will drop for DLC owners in the normal or Prestige Nightfall

The fireteam leader’s card is applied to the entire fireteam when launching the Prestige Nightfall

Emblem Variants

Crucible Emblems

Victorious Veteran tracks your lifetime Crucible kills and how many of each class you’ve defeated Victorious Veteran has six variants: the first three variants are class specific, the last three are unlocked after defeating 1000 of that class in PVP This emblem can be purchased from Shaxx after opening 10 faction packages

Destination Emblems

Lost Sector Emblems have been changed into Destination Emblems that track Lost Sectors Found, Region Chests Opened, and Ghost Scans Discovered Note: Mercury only tracks Lost Sectors and Region Chests Each Destination Emblem has four variants in addition to the default emblem Each variant has a chance to drop from chests in the destination For players who did not have the respective Lost Sector emblems, they may purchase the new destination emblems from the respective vendors after opening 10 faction packages

Nightfall Emblems

New Nightfall Emblems exist for each individual Nightfall strike and track your high score in that strike Each Nightfall Emblem has 3 variants in addition to the default emblem, these variants have a chance to drop when you hit a certain score tier and complete the Nightfall



Auras

Raid Emblem “Glory To The Emperor” tracks total Leviathan clears on Prestige difficulty and unlocks the orange Prestige Raid Aura if you’ve completed a Prestige

difficulty raid activity in the last 14 days

Trials Emblem “You Are Worthy” tracks number of flawless tickets and unlocks the blue Trials Aura if you’ve gone flawless in the last 14 days

Nightfall Emblems awarded from completing each Nightfall strike track your high score in the respective Nightfall and unlock an aura if your high score in that strike is higher than a global target score

General