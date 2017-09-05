Destiny 2’s PC Beta Will Include A New Map, But May Also Exclude A Major Feature

This past month Xbox One and PS4 owners got a chance to test out Destiny 2 via the game's open beta, and later this month PC gamers will get their turn. So, what will this version of the beta include?

The Destiny 2 PC beta is similar to console one, but there are some key differences, including a new Crucible map to try out. You can check out Bungie's full rundown of the PC beta, below:

Last week at Bungie, we told you that the Destiny 2 PC Beta will begin in August. We promised that there would be more information to come, and it's time to deliver the goods. The PC Beta will also include evidence of some additional tuning of the player experience. We've answered feedback on how often you have access to power ammo or your super abilities. These changes will be subtle. If you were onboard for the console Beta, see if you can detect them. If this is your first dance with Destiny, be sure to tell us how it feels.

Our goals for the PC Beta:

Test the functionality for Destiny 2 on a new platform

Give PC players their first taste of Destiny 2 in action

Leave a world of surprises in store for the final version of the game

What you'll play in the PC Beta:

Homecoming Story Mission

Inverted Spire Strike

Countdown on Midtown

Control on Javelin-4 (New Map!)

What Bungie doesn't mention, is whether PC players will get to check out Destiny 2's new social space, The Farm. Console players got to tour The Farm briefly, but it seems PC owners may get left out.

The Destiny 2 PC beta kicks off on August 28 if you've pre-ordered the game, and on August 29 for everybody else. Destiny 2 hits Xbox One and PS4 on September 6, and the PC on October 24. Don't forget that Amazon Prime members can save 20% when they pre-order.