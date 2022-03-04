Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s Parasite Weapon Literally Sounds Like Macaroni and Cheese

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen released last week, and the expansion’s new Parasite grenade launcher has quickly become a fan favorite. The weapon isn’t unlocked until after completing the campaign, but once players get it, it’s a force to be reckoned with. The weapon has a very unusual sound effect when fired, and it also has a unique origin! In a recent group interview, Destiny 2 audio lead Evan Buehler was asked by Kotaku’s Ethan Gach about some of the weirder sounds that were incorporated into the expansion. Buehler took the opportunity to reveal that the sound of mixing up beef macaroni and cheese was used to come up with the Parasite’s sound!

“With Parasite, the worm launcher, some of the sounds incorporated inthere are sounds you might find in your house,” Buehler replied. “I know ifyou’ve ever made some fresh pasta, specifically beef mac and cheese,and kind of mixed it around a little bit, some of those sounds were usedto create that. Maybe not so great or weird, but it’s something youcould experience or understand in your own home.”

While it’s certainly unusual, it makes a lot of sense when you listen to the sound! Buehler’s comments just go to show how inspiration can come from anywhere, especially when trying to come up with the unique sounds for a game’s world!

While the Parasite is clearly a highlight, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has been well-received overall. The expansion was highly-anticipated, and it seems that fans are pretty happy with the end result. Across social media, fans have been calling it one of the best Destiny expansions ever, and there has been significant praise for its campaign, in particular. The praise has been very nice to see, and it certainly bodes well for the future of the game!

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC.

