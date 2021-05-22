Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Raid Is Now Live

✖

Perhaps the most popular raid from the original Destiny, Vault of Glass, has now finally made its return in Destiny 2. Bungie finally flipped the switch this afternoon and brought back the revamped raid that started it all. Players have been patiently waiting for Vault of Glass to come back for quite some time, and now, that wait has ended.

The Vault of Glass became available to play this afternoon and immediately was launched by thousands of players around the world. While the raid as a whole is similar to what it was when it first released all the way back in 2014, Bungie has put some unique spins on the Vault of Glass this time around. As such, it's not going to be a cakewalk for longtime fans to blow through this raid no matter how many times they may have completed it in the past.

The Vault of Glass is once again open to the worthy. Will you attempt to enter its doors? pic.twitter.com/VAkP0lSgnO — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) May 22, 2021

In fact, Bungie is even holding a competition right now to see which Fireteam can become the first in the world to complete Destiny 2's take on the Vault of Glass. This is something that Bungie normally does any time a new raid is released, but since the Vault of Glass is already so familiar to so many players, this contest is a bit different than others. Bungie has noted, however, that anyone who pushes the raid bosses off of a ledge in Vault of Glass (which has been a cheese strategy all the way back to the original version of the raid) will be disqualified from the competition.

If you're looking to give the Vault of Glass a go in Destiny 2, it should be live now across all platforms. That includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

