Destiny 2 Year 2 Reveal Coming Next Week

When Bungie posted its development roadmap for Bungie 2 a while back, it had posted that there would be something coming up in September, with a “more (yet to be revealed)” teaser. Fortunately, we now know when we’ll be able to see what’s on deck.

The company posted a new blog entry announcing that it will be hosting a Destiny 2 Live 2 livestream on Twitch next week, right before the Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place. The stream will take place on Bungie’s official Twitch channel and is set to kick off on Tuesday, June 5 at 9 AM PDT.

Per DeeJ, community manager for Bungie, “We’d like to invite you to catch a glimpse of what we have planned for the second year of Destiny 2. We have some big ideas for how we’re going to transform your Guardian lifestyle and reinforce your hobby as an interplanetary hero. We’ll tell you all about it, and we’ll do it live!

You’ll hear from many members of our development team, who will set some big goals for September in their own words. We’ll explore deeper into new territory with Game Director Steve Cotton and Project Lead Scott Taylor—two faces that you might recognize from previous reveals. We’ll respond to a bunch of community feedback and unveil some other things you haven’t even been looking forward to… yet. We’ll top it all off with a look at a new Roadmap with exciting new promises for everyone.”

More than likely, this’ll be the place where we get a good look at the next expansion that’s planned for the game, along with various other updates for fans to look forward to. It’s unknown, however, if we’ll be getting a look at the new mode that will change the face of first-person shooters as we know it. Bungie might be saving that surprise for E3 itself, either on the show floor or during Sony’s pre-show press conference.

Whatever’s being shown, Bungie promises it’ll be talked about for some time. “This will be the beginning of a conversation that will last all summer long. You won’t want to miss it. We hope to see your names in chat as you give us your hot takes and spam those emotes.”

We’ll see what happens in just a few days!

Destiny 2 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.