Destiny 2: Zavala’s Prelude Trailer Released

Bungie just isolated the epic prelude Zavala delivered to kick off the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal event and made it into its own cinematic trailer which you can watch above.

"On the eve of an attack on our home that begins a new adventure, this reintroduction to the world of Destiny asks: 'What makes a Guardian, a Guardian?' New legends will rise to join the ranks of the heroes who have sworn to protect humanity."

Here for the first time, many of you are getting your first introduction to Guardians and the role they play in this universe. Your first encounter with a Guardian is pretty much the same experience that we had starting up the original Destiny and all of its abstract, ambiguous goodness. Guardians are revived by Ghosts, because Ghosts revive Guardians. Ghosts contain within them slivers of the power that comes from the Traveler, an ancient artifact which blesses all that it touches.

Guardians are those who have been specially chosen by the Traveler to posses and harness a unique power necessary to combat a great, waking evil. Is that broad enough for you? It was a little too broad in the original Destiny, but we're hoping that things are brought into much clearer focus in Destiny 2.

It seems that at least our enemy in Destiny 2 will be more clearly defined. A Cabal warmonger by the name of Dominus Ghaul believes that the Traveler's light and power was meant for him, and humanity happened to be blessed by mistake. He's going to correct that error by wiping humanity out and taking the Traveler's power for himself.

In the very beginning of the game, we see that Ghaul nearly succeeds. A massive battle at the Tower is lost, and the Guardian's lose the great power which once defined them. It's a dark place to begin the game, but that's where we find ourselves.

Stay tuned to WWG for all things Destiny 2 as we approach E3 and the closed beta period.