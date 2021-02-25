Destroy All Humans 2 Remake Possibly Teased

✖

Destroy All Humans! is currently on sale on Steam, and to celebrate the occasion, publisher THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for the game. The trailer features gameplay clips and some review quotes to entice newcomers, but the most notable moment is a segment that appears at the end. In the final seconds, Cryptosporidium-137 is joined by the character's clone, Cryptosporidium-138. Both characters go by "Crypto" for short, but the latter is the star of Destroy All Humans! 2. From this brief glimpse, it seems THQ Nordic might have revealed its plans to remaster the game's sequel sometime in the near future!

The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Report to the mothership immediately! We have an extraordinary situation: The humans are celebrating a festival called "Midweek Madness" on a secret digital platform called "Steam" later today. And you know what they did? They dared to cut our price in half! pic.twitter.com/51D9XQ4qjJ — Crypto-137 (@DAH_Crypto) February 23, 2021

While the bit at the end would be compelling enough on its own, in a follow-up Tweet, THQ Nordic specifically told fans to "watch the trailer all the way to the end." Clearly, the publisher is teasing something in the works, and while this isn't a formal announcement for a Destroy All Humans! 2 remaster, it seems like fans can expect some official news sometime in the near future!

Of course, it's also possible that the publisher might be working on an entirely new game in the series! The remaster of Destroy All Humans! used existing dialogue from the original game, as opposed to newly recorded content. The segment at the end of the trailer seems to contain wholly new lines from actor J. Grant Albrecht, which would be unusual for something that's meant to promote a sale or a similar remaster. For now, fans of Destroy All Humans! will have to wait patiently and see what the publisher has planned next for the popular series.

Destroy All Humans! is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Destroy All Humans! 2? Would you like to see the game get a remaster? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!