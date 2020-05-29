Destroy All Humans Remake Demo Now Available

Fans looking forward to THQ Nordic's upcoming remake of Destroy All Humans! are in luck. A demo has been released on GOG.com, and it grants players access to the first level of the game. In the level, players control the alien Crypto during an attack on Turnipseed Farm. While the encounter first tasks players with fighting cows, the police and the military eventually investigate, leading to rampant destruction! While the demo is on the slightly shorter side, it should give players a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming remake, and how it stacks up against the original game.

As of this writing, THQ Nordic has not announced a demo for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the game. Earlier this month, THQ Nordic unveiled a new trailer for Destroy All Humans!, focused on the area that can be found in the game's demo. The original version of Destroy All Humans! will also be available on Xbox's Games with Gold starting in June. For now, console owners will simply have to make do with these options!

Originally released in 2005, Destroy All Humans! tasked players with invading the planet and harvesting human DNA. Upon its release, the game drew favorable comparisons to Take-Two's Grand Theft Auto franchise, thanks to the destruction players can cause. The game inspired a number of sequels, and nearly became the subject of a television series. That didn't quite pan out, but if the remake proves successful enough, perhaps the project will eventually see the light of day.

Cowboys & Aliens arrived on @GOGcom! Play free demos of Destroy All Humans! & Desperados III right now. Sneak your way through the Wild West, or probe clueless Humans in the first levels of our upcoming games.#GOGSummerSale @BlackForestTeam @MimimiProd pic.twitter.com/zclUKse13I — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) May 27, 2020

In addition to the demo for Destroy All Humans!, GOG.com users can also check out a demo for THQ Nordic's Desperados III. That particular game will release on June 16th, while Destroy All Humans! will arrive July 28th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

