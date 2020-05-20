New Destroy All Humans Trailer Revealed

✖

A new Destroy All Humans remake trailer has been revealed, courtesy of developer Black Forest Games and publisher THQ Nordic. And in the new trailer, the upcoming remake continues to look like a completely new and modern PS4, Xbox One, and PC game. That said, while the visuals look updated and new, everything else looks nostalgic and familiar.

The trailer specifically focuses on Turnipseed Farm, the first location of the game, and where the story of Crypto unleashing chaos on mankind begins. Unfortunately, all of the footage is centered on this location, so if you were hoping to see more beyond Turnipseed Farm, you're going to have to wait for a future trailer.

That said, while all the footage is contained to Turnipseed Farm, it does feature a variety of different gameplay, from on-foot to in-the-air UFO combat. You can check out all of this and more, for yourself, via the trailer below:

Destroy All Humans is set to release worldwide on July 28 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It will cost $30 upon release.

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional platforms, such as Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, PS5, or Xbox Series X. That said, below you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official pitch from THQ Nordic itself:

"The cult-classic returns and invades everything but your privacy! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action-adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer!"

