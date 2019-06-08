Everything In Destroy All Humans Remake “Is Made From Scratch”

Yesterday, THQ Nordic announced that it was remaking Destroy All Humans, the zany cult-classic alien invasion game from 2005. And it made sure to note the game — which is hitting PS4, Xbox One, and PC next year — is a proper remake, not a remaster. Fast-forward a bit, and now some more details on what this means have surfaced. According to developer Black Forest Games, everything is being made from scratch for the game. It’s still the same content, but it’s all being built from the ground-up on new tech.

“It’s a full remake in the sense that we’re staying faithful to the original design, but everything is made from scratch,” said development director Onurhan Karaagacli while speaking to VentureBeat. “As you’ve seen, we have the visual strengths of Black Forest coming out. We’ve modernized a lot of the controls, the flow of the run and gun experience.”

Karaagacli continued:

“We’ve taken bits of features that we know were improvements in the sequel to the first game and put them in. One example is the dash, which was only in the second game. We’ve added that here, and evolved it to have more of a skating motion. If you hold the dash button and press down, Crypto will skate along the ground, which gives you better mobility for shooting stuff. That’s where the fun of the game comes out.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Karaagacli confirmed there’s no plans to add a multiplayer mode to the game, at least no plans right now. Further, the development director suggested the game will be longer than the original. As you may know, the original was 10-20 hours, but Karaagacli says the remake will probably come in between 30 and 40 hours. It’s unclear why such a large bump in length is happening, but Karaagacli suggests it will be because of the open-world, upgrade system, and more.

Destroy All Humans is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and is slated to release sometime next year. At the moment, a specific release date hasn’t been divulged, and there’s no word of any additional ports. However, pre-orders are up and running.

