Destroy All Humans Remake Borrows Features From Second Game

Earlier this month, THQ Nordic and Black Forest Games revealed Destroy All Humans, a remake of 2005’s cult-classic of the same name coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC next year. According to Black Forest Games, the remake is exactly that: a remake, not a remaster. And a faithful remake at that. While everything is being built from the ground-up on new tech, the remake will be one-for-one the original 2005 game, well, mostly. Black Forest Games also notes that it has borrowed some features and improvements from the sequel — Destroy All Humans 2, which released a year later — and put said features into the remake.

“It’s a full remake in the sense that we’re staying faithful to the original design, but everything is made from scratch,” said Black Forest Games’ development director Onurhan Karaagacli while speaking to VentureBeat. “As you’ve seen, we have the visual strengths of Black Forest coming out. We’ve modernized a lot of the controls, the flow of the run and gun experience. We’ve taken bits of features that we know were improvements in the sequel to the first game and put them in.”

Karaagacli didn’t divulge the full extent of features and changes borrowed from the sequel, but he did provide an example of one: the dash that was added in the second game. With this, Crypto can skate along the ground if the player holds the dash button while pressing down. This provides players with better mobility for shooting enemies, and ultimately, according to Karaagacli, makes the game more fun.

It’ll be 15 years since the original came out when the remake releases. I don’t know if you’ve played it recently, but it doesn’t hold up insanely well. So, it’s good to hear that in their pursuit of modernizing the cult-classic, Black Forest Games is also injecting some of the key improvements the sequel made into the original. As for the sequel, there’s no word of a remake, but I suspect we’ll get one if this one does well enough.

Destroy All Humans is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional platforms or a release date more specific than “2020.” Pre-orders are live now. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

