Destroy All Humans Remake Features Original Voice Actors

Unlike many remakes, the upcoming remake of Destroy All Humans — appropriately titled Destroy All Humans — will retain the original voice actors. Even better, Black Forest Games is taking the audio from the original game and is improving its quality rather than re-recording all of it. In other words, yes Richard Horvitz of Invader Zim fame will reprise his role as Orthopox and J. Grant Albrecht will be back to voice Cryptosporidium, the game’s protagonist regularly referred to as simply Crypto.

“It’s the audio from the original game, with the same legendary delivery of lines from the original voice actors,” confirmed Black Forest Games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, at the moment, it’s a bit unclear if there will be any new audio in the game. That said, given the game is adding the new Area 52 mission, which was previously “lost,” surely there’s new audio and voice lines. It’s all a bit unclear to be honest. Whatever the case, it seems Black Forest Games and THQ Nordic are doing their best to stay faithful to the cult-classic original.

Destroy All Humans is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the game — which is set to release sometime next year — be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

“The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137,” reads the game description. “Harvest their DNA and bring down the US government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!”

Experience the evil side of a 50s alien invasion story

Enjoy Crypto’s unique weaponry like the Anal Probe Gun

Pose as pathetic humans to infiltrate their fragile democracy

Use psychokinesis to send enemies flying or bombard them with random objects

Includes the restored, much-rumored, never before seen: Lost Mission of Area 42!

Thanks, USGamer.