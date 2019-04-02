‘Detective Pikachu’ Comes to Burger King

The Pokemon from Detective Pikachu are invading Burger King. Children and Pokemon fans of all ages can get their hands on one of six different Pokemon toys based on Detective Pikachu for a limited time. The toys include Detective Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Mewtwo, Arcanine, Loudred, and Psyduck. While it’s unclear what some of the toys can do, Detective Pikachu lights up, Arcanine shoots a small fireball from its mouth, and Mewtwo comes with a ball of psychic energy that it can hold and drop by moving its arms. All six Pokemon are depicted in the “realistic style” seen in the upcoming live action movie. Burger King is also giving away paper crowns containing the glorious visage of Detective Pikachu. All six toys can be seen in the promotional image seen below:

Twitter, I don’t ask much from you.. But It’s my birthday soon and if someone could find me the Detective Pikachu Bulbasaur toy at Burger King, that would make my year. pic.twitter.com/HLlkMBSeDO — Bushra (@goatsandbacon) April 2, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Burger King has had a promotion involving Pokemon. Back in 1999, Burger King released several gold-plated Pokemon cards in shiny PokeBall holders to celebrate the release of Pokemon the Movie. In recent years, McDonalds has released several lines of Pokemon toys (as well as the occasional Pokemon giveaway), but it seems that Burger King managed to get its hands on the Kid’s Meal toy rights of one of the biggest movies of the year.

The toys are available at Burger King now, although availability will depend on individual restaurant locations. Detective Pikachu comes out on May 19th.

