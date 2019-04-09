‘Detective Pikachu’ TV Spot Shows Loudred in Action

A new Detective Pikachu TV clip shows Loudred unleashing a powerful sound blast at an unsuspecting human. Earlier today, Warner Bros and Legendary released a new Detective Pikachu TV spot with a few second of new footage from the upcoming live-action movie. Noticeably, we see a Loudred attacking Tim (played by Justice Smith) with a Disarming Voice attack with Tim’s Pokemon partner nowhere in sight. We also see a new shot of Detective Pikachu sipping coffee and limbering up to take on Charizard, which he refers to as a “putz.”

The upcoming movie stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Detective Pikachu, a Pokemon sleuth who can speak to his human partner Tim Goodman. The unlikely pair team up to solve the disappearance of Tim’s father and a mysterious string of Pokemon attacks that threaten the harmony of Ryme City. Over 60 live action Pokemon will appear in the movie, including fan favorites like Bulbasaur, Mewtwo, and Jigglypuff. The film is based on a 2016 video game released by Creatures, Inc, one of the companies behind the Pokemon franchise.

Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, and Khary Payton will also star in the film, which was directed by Rob Letterman. Warner Bros and Legendary have big expectations for the film, as a sequel and a spinoff movie are all in development.

Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10th.

