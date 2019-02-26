‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Hides the Ultimate Easter Egg for Old School Pokemon Fans

Today’s Detective Pikachu features a reference to the earliest days of the Pokemon that old school fans will love.

Earlier today, Warner Bros. dropped a new trailer for Detective Pikachu, an upcoming live action Pokemon movie starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of a Pikachu that solves mysteries and Justice Smith as his human partner Tim. The new trailer is jam packed with Pokemon references and cameos, but the biggest Easter Egg is hidden in the first few seconds of the trailer.

In the opening moments, Detective Pikachu explains his “origin story” to Tim – he woke up with amnesia and wearing a hat with an address written inside. That address led to the office of Tim’s missing father, which is located inside a building with an “Oak” sign on it. Oak, of course, is a reference to Professor Oak, the Pokemon scientist that gave players their first Pokemon in Pokemon Red and Blue, but there’s an even deeper reference hidden in the address of Tim’s father’s office.

The address to Tim’s father’s place is 1722 Green St. When coupled with the name of the building, it’s pretty obvious that “Green” is a reference to Pokemon Green, one of the two original Pokemon games. Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green were the first Pokemon games released in Japan and Pokemon Green was eventually replaced with Pokemon Blue when Nintendo released the Pokemon games in North America.

Oh, and those Pokemon games were released on February 27th – 2/27 – which is also referenced in the address, albeit in backwards fashion. The Pokemon franchise now celebrates “Pokemon Day” every year on February 27th, and plans to announce a brand new Pokemon game during tomorrow’s Pokemon Day celebrations.

Detective Pikachu will be released on May 10th.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

