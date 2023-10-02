Detective Pikachu Returns Recap Trailer Released

Detective Pikachu Returns is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch this week, and when it does, the game will pick back up where the 2018 3DS game left off. For those that never played it, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have released an all-new trailer recapping the original game. In under two minutes, the trailer discusses Pikachu's partnership with Tim Goodman, and their efforts to find Harry, who happens to be both Pikachu's old partner, and Tim's father. It also reveals how the two were able to solve a mystery involving R, a chemical that made Pokemon go berserk.

The new trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns can be found below.

The trailer is the same one that The Pokemon Company showed at a recent hands-on preview of the game, attended by ComicBook.com. During that preview, a case from the game was shown, though it seemed to have little connection with the overall mystery of Harry's disappearance. That said, cases in the original Detective Pikachu often seemed to have no connection to the overall narrative, but would later connect in a way that did not seem initially evident. It's likely we'll see that trend continue in Detective Pikachu Returns, as Pikachu and Tim continue their search for Harry.

Detective Pikachu Returns: Video Game vs. Movie

The original Detective Pikachu game formed the inspiration for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, the live-action movie. In that film, Pikachu and Tim are similarly on a mission to uncover what happened to Harry Goodman. However, at the end of the film, it's revealed that Harry and Pikachu have actually merged, and the two are separated by Mewtwo.

The Pokemon Company has hinted that things will play out differently in the game than they did in the live-action movie, and it's possible that Harry's fate will be different in Detective Pikachu Returns. Speaking to ComicBook.com, the game's director Yasunori Yanagisawa indicated a desire to follow Detective Pikachu Returns with a potential third game. According to Yanagisawa, the game will have "a nice cutoff point with Tim and Detective Pikachu's story, but there is a desire to grow Detective Pikachu's story."

Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date

Detective Pikachu Returns is set to release on Nintendo Switch on October 6th. The game is one of two major Pokemon releases this year, in addition to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Expansion Pass. The first half of the DLC was titled The Teal Mask, and it released last month. The second half, The Indigo Disk, will be coming at some point before the end of 2023. Unfortunately, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have yet to reveal a set release date, but with 2023 rapidly drawing to a close, Pokemon fans should know more soon.

Did you play the original Detective Pikachu? Do you plan on picking up Detective Pikachu Returns this week? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!