New ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Shows Off Lickitung, Pikachu’s Caffeine Addiction

A new 30-second trailer for Detective Pikachu shows off some new movie footage as well as confirms some of its title character’s core traits.

Earlier today, the Detective Pikachu Twitter account released a new trailer that gave fans a few new seconds of footage from the upcoming live-action movie. The trailer not only shows off another clip from the Mr. Mime/Detective Pikachu interrogation, it also showed us a closeup of Bulbasaur — which looks adorable in live-action form — as well as our first look at Lickitung and its massive tongue. Growlithe can also briefly be spotted in the background in another scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the opening seconds of the trailer, we’re also given some confirmation about some of Detective Pikachu’s core characteristics. “You’re a talking Pikachu with no memory who’s addicted to caffeine,” says Justice Smith’s Tim.

Detective Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds) responds by hilariously claiming his drink is what the French call “caliente fiesta,” which means “hot party” in Spanish. Of course, most fans will be talking about Lickitung’s appearance in the trailer, which looks about as terrifying and amazing as you’d expect from a Pokemon with a massive paralysis-inducing tongue

The official synopsis for Detective Pikachu reads as follows:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.