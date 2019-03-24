‘Detective Pikachu’ Extended TV Spot Reveals First Look at New Pokemon

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is shaping up to be one of the biggest hits of the year. Early projections for the film predict a huge opening weekend at the box office, and the film has a lot of promise for old and new fans alike. There will seemingly be something for everyone to look forward to, and that’s evident by the newest extended TV spot for the film.

In the video above, there are a few more Pokemon cameos revealed. Along with the tease of surprising favorites like Articuno, Kangaskhan, and Kingler existing in this world through a blink and you’ll miss it graphic, there’s also a new addition Pancham.

Along with Pancham is a couple of quick second looks at Pokemon favorites like Bulbasaur, and a frighteningly realistic version of Gengar. For those wondering whether or not their favorite would make it in, the film is teasing a “treasure trove” of Easter Eggs that Pokemon fans are sure to love.

The inclusions seem to randomly spread across the various generations as well. So while there are notable inclusions from the first Red and Blue games, later generation additions like Pancham imply that the entire Pokemon world will be explored in some capacity at least.

Directed by Rob Letterman, and co-written by Nicole Perlman, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently scheduled for a release on May 10. The film stars Ryan Reynolds (as the voice of the titular Pikachu), Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Khary Payton, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Chris Geere, Rita Ora, and Omar Chaparro. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

