Detroit: Become Human Already Sold One Million Copies

It may not be a game for everyone’s tastes, but Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human has had no trouble gathering a curious audience.

Per this report from French site Lescesos, the PlayStation 4 exclusive has already sold over one million copies in two weeks. It sets a new mark for the developer and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down in terms of popularity.

“We have just passed the million mark sold for Detroit: Become Human, two weeks after the release of the game, said Guillaume de Fondaumiere, the deputy CEO of the French independent studio. He noted that the previous record for the studio when it came to a game that cleared a million copies was Heavy Rain, which cleared the mark on PlayStation 4 back in 2014. That game went on to attract 5.5 million players; so there’s a good chance that Detroit: Become Human‘s player base will grow even larger.

“Our revenue depends on Sony’s advances and our profitability (depends on) the success of our games,” says Guillaume de Fondaumière. He claims 10 million euros in annual revenue.

This is great news for the 115-person squad at Quantic Dream, after a number of reports consisting of harassive treatment during the game’s development. (The developer has since responded that the claims aren’t true.)

Here are the features for the game in case you missed it:

As the player, you will embody several characters, amongst which KARA, CONNOR, and MARKUS. As Kara, you will witness your brave new world turn to chaos as you take on the role of a female service android trying to find her own place in a turbulent social landscape. Whilst you shape the branching narrative as Connor, an Android Cop employed by the human police force to seek out deviant Android such as Markus, a leader of the android group seeking freedom for his people, you will be making choices that will not only determine your own fate, but that of the entire city and possibly beyond.

Discover what it really means to be human in a powerfully emotional journey made of choice and consequences.

Create your own story: Observe, think, decide, feel, and follow your intuition to tell the unique story for each of three playable characters

Choice / Consequences: Confront moral dilemmas, make your decisions and face the consequences as all your choices will affect the story outcome

Become Human through the eyes of Androids: Evolve and experience the emerging sense of true emotions and discover what it really means to be human through the eyes of a machine wanting to be free

Detroit: Become Human is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.