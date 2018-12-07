‘Devil May Cry 5’ Demo Reportedly Coming To Xbox One Tomorrow, Bloody Palace Returning

So, remember earlier today when we said that Microsoft was going to make a big announcement for Xbox One players, and it could be involve Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5? Well, we have a pretty good idea just what it is.

Our good friend Nibel over at Twitter has uncovered an interesting image from a post on the Xbox Facebook page that has since been taken down, announcing that a Devil May Cry 5 demo would be going live on Xbox Live Marketplace starting tomorrow. It will be playable across both Xbox One and Xbox One X; and although its contents weren’t revealed just yet, there’s a good chance we’ll be able to try out the different characters within the game

You can see the tweet for yourself below. It definitely looks official, and you can bet that we’ll be counting the hours until the demo becomes ready to play so we can rip through it with our favorite heroes.

Devil May Cry 5 V gameplay//t.co/xoL2XZM9E6 Also, there will be a demo tomorrow on Xbox One pic.twitter.com/9icw5qKuUB — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 6, 2018

In addition, Nibel has apparently caught some more information about the game, in the form of Bloody Palace. For those of you that may recall, the mode was introduced back in Devil May Cry 2 as a single-elimination tournament against a number of foes. It later returned in Devil May Cry 3, Devil May Cry 4 and DmC: Devil May Cry. And now it’s coming back for part five as a free DLC add-on for the game, set to debut sometime in April.

Based on the screenshots provided in the tweet below, our heroes have their work cut out for them, taking on a number of adversaries in what’s likely to be a multi-floor challenge. Hopefully we’ll get some cool unlockables for our troubles. Check out the tweet and the screens below!

Also, the Bloody Palace returns and will be available as a free update in April 2019 pic.twitter.com/FERSaHgMHS — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 6, 2018

There’s no word on whether the PC and PlayStation 4 will be getting the demo, as it’s likely an Xbox One exclusive for now. But we’ll let you know if Capcom provides any further details. The Bloody Palace DLC, however, should be for all versions. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Devil May Cry 5 releases on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.