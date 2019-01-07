‘Devil May Cry 5’ Demo Arriving On Xbox One, PlayStation 4 Next Month

You may recall last month when Xbox One got an exclusive Devil May Cry 5 demo for players to enjoy months before the game’s release. Well, unfortunately, it’s not available to download anymore, though those that still have it in their game library can continue to play it. But good news, as there’s more demo goodness where that came from!

Capcom took to Twitter today to thank the Xbox community for enjoying the demo they put out last month. On top of that, they confirmed that an all new demo will be arriving on February 7th, offering additional content for them to enjoy. And this time around, it will be available for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Check out the tweet below, along with the celebratory GIF featuring Nero and his cybernetic arm:

Huge thanks to everyone who downloaded and tried out the #DMC5 Xbox One demo! As of today, it will no longer be available for download, but it’s still playable if you have it on your system. ⚡️ A new demo is coming Xbox One and PS4 on Feb 7th! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/VZLNAL2tAk — Devil May Cry 5 (@DevilMayCry) January 7, 2019

Fans were enthusiastic to hear about a multi-console demo this time around, though the wait for the full game’s release in March is still a burden to some…

Fe- FEBRUARY? Aaawwwh, come ooOooon. Now I gotta be grumpy for a whole month. — Something Hank (@SomethingHank) January 7, 2019

The more i say the date, the more it hurts pic.twitter.com/prhfNdY1Cp — GhostFrom3rdStrike @ BO4 Blackout Lobby (@SeanMatsuda3S) January 7, 2019

*deep breaths*

It’s a free demo and it’s only a month away AND it’s out a month before the full game. I can look at the silver lining. — Dagda (@GodEmperorDagda) January 7, 2019

On February?! My money is one the way!!! And you’re welcome ^^ My pleasure to try a game that I been waiting for since 10 years ago. pic.twitter.com/upUkWCbLgN — Weam (@lWeamSharifl) January 7, 2019

There’s a lot of anticipation going into the new Devil May Cry, and for good reason, as it looks to be a nice return to the classic style of play that the series became known for. (Not that DmC: Devil May Cry is bad by any means…)

It seems Capcom is on a bit of a “demo kick” as of late, between its previous release of the DMC 5 demo as well as the report of a new Resident Evil 2 demo set to arrive on Xbox One later this week. We’ll see what the next few weeks bring us!

But congrats to Capcom for spreading the Devil May Cry love a little further this time around. Maybe PC owners will have a taste of their own coming up as well, possibly with a beta or special demo. Fingers crossed…?

Devil May Cry 5 releases on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

