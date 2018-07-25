Devil May Cry 5 Took Inspiration From Ninja Theory’s DmC Game

Even though Devil May Cry 5, which made its official debut last month, is following more of the traditional series that Capcom put into place years ago, that doesn't mean it's not taking some ideas from the game that came before it, Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil May Cry.

That game came out in 2013, featuring a much younger Dante pursuing demons with a combination of sword and gunplay. It was a hit with most fans, though some people preferred the more "traditional" looking Dante. Still, Capcom gave it a chance most recently with a Definitive Edition for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 that did pretty well.

But does the arrival of Devil May Cry 5 mean that Capcom is trying to erase the memory of DmC? Not in the least. Speaking with VG247, producer Matt Walker noted, "This is definitely a game for the fans -- we've heard fans asking for a sequel to the storyline of DMC4 for over ten years. But this isn't a slight at Ninja Theory or DmC at all. We all love DmC."

So just how much are they appreciative of Ninja Theory's work? Well, they actually played a part in its creation, with both teams' design philosophies coming together to create a bold new look for Nero and company.

"(Game director Hideaki) Itsuno-san himself has explicitly stated that in his mind, DmC is just as important as any of the other titles in the series, and he's just as proud of it," Walker explained. "That game had an amazing world all its own, that could only have been produced by the amazing artists and imaginations at Ninja Theory."

He continued, "We learned a lot from working with Ninja Theory on that title, and we hope that they benefited in some way as well. Itsuno-san has stressed several times in conversations with me that he's taken what he's learned from working on DmC and applied what he's learned specifically to what we've done with DMC5."

He concluded, "As mentioned previously, Itsuno-san has learned from all of our experience on all of the DMC games, including DmC. That being said, as a sequel to DMC4, I think you can expect DMC5 to expand more on the combat philosophies established in DMC1-4.

So there you have it, fans. Capcom isn't embarrassed by DmC in the least; and its impact will lead to a much bigger sequel with Devil May Cry 5 when it arrives in early 2019 for Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4. Now, the real question is if we'll see younger Dante as an alternate skin. Hmmmm...