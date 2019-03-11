‘Devil May Cry 5’ Leak Hints at Multiplayer in Bloody Palace

Now that Devil May Cry 5 is available, many players are discovering that it just might be the best title in the series yet. That said, Capcom has packed the latest installment with plenty of content, with more on the way, and a recent leak may point to some multiplayer aspects that could be inbound.

The Bloody Palace is set to arrive next month, which will give players a chance to face waves upon waves of enemies in an attempt to survive until the end. However, a recent discovery made by dataminers may point to multiplayer and matchmaking being part of the Bloody Palace.

It’s worth noting that the following information may contain spoilers for those who haven’t completed the main story in Devil May Cry 5.

It’s entirely possible that the multiplayer in Bloody Palace could work similarly to what was featured in the main game, which wasn’t exactly a traditional multiplayer experience. That said, as can be seen in the images above, it would certainly appear that matchmaking is going to be part of Bloody Palace, which points to all of the multiplayer goodness fans are sure to enjoy.

Of course, this isn’t a guarantee by any means, so I definitely recommend keeping the salt nearby. However, regarding that spoiler mentioned above, it looks like Dante’s brother Vergil is going to be a playable character in the Bloody Palace, as he is named multiple times in the data. Before Capcom provides official information, it might be best to reserve excitement.

Devil May Cry 5 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“With no spoilers, the story is also one of the better ones seen in the franchise to date. The pacing is intense so that even those that aren’t necessarily fans of the traditional style of combat won’t be left behind. The familiar nods to previous games is also apparent throughout the title’s progression and the heavy metal soundtrack only adds to the pure glory that Devil May Cry 5 brings to the table.

“Overall, the latest entry is one of the best games yet from the series. It has the music, the cinematic drama, the addictive combat, the personal flair, and characters that you will just genuinely love. It’s safe to say that Devil May Cry 5 definitely delivers on its promise to be loyal to fans while still providing an entirely new experience at the same time.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you hoping to see multiplayer and matchmaking in the Bloody Palace when it arrives next month? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

