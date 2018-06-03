Devil May Cry 5 Leaks, Again

Word on the Internet is that Devil May Cry 5 is set for an E3 reveal, possibly during Sony’s presser. And as said (potential) reveal draws nearer, the leaks have started to flood out.

The newest leak in the Devil May Cry 5 leak saga comes way of Austrian retailer Gameware, who recently went up with a listing for both an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version of the title.

Unfortunately, the listings don’t divulge any information or media on the game. In fact, there isn’t even key art.

If Devil May Cry 5 is indeed real, which it likely is, it’s one of the worst kept secrets in awhile. Rumors of its existence can be traced all the way back to December 2017, when Sony reportedly decided at the last minute to not show a trailer for the game during PSX, favoring a reveal at E3 six months later.

Since then there have been a few anonymous sources and industry insiders who have floated around word of the game. But the biggest nod to its existence was the voice behind Devil May Cry 3 antagonist Vergil, Daniel Southworth, who shared a Devil May Cry photo on Facebook that mentioned motion capture work and name-dropped E3.

There’s been other smaller leaks as well, such as the game appearing briefly on another voice actor’s resume. But the Southworth spill remains the biggest to date.

And when you factor in the fact that the Devil May Cry HD Collection released onto PS4 earlier this year, it all starts to come together to form the perfect storm for a Devil May Cry 5 announcement. So perhaps the question shouldn’t be whether Devil May Cry 5 is real or not, but be about when it will be revealed. Will it be at E3? Or perhaps a few months later during Gamescom or Paris Games Week? Will it be on a Sony stage, even if it is multiplatform? The answer to all of these questions: who knows. Only time will tell.

It goes without saying, to take all of this — including the retail listing leak — with a grain of salt. It’s E3 silly season after all.

