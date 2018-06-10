Devil May Cry 5 Leaks For The 100th Time

UPDATE: See the full reveal here.

Devil May Cry 5 has been perhaps the most leaked game in the build-up to E3, not only this year, but in awhile. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that it has once again be outed, this time by another retail listing.

If you’re keeping count, this if the fifth time Devil May Cry 5 has leaked since November of last year. If you haven’t been keeping count, here’s a quick leaky history of it.

It all began back in November when not only did its existence get leaked, but its release window, cast details, and more was revealed. At the time, it was rumored and expected that the game would be revealed by Sony during PSX 2017 in December. However, that never happened, with many saying Sony opted to withdraw it for a bigger E3 reveal.

Then in May, a voice actor for the series seemingly further confirmed the game’s existence, as well as provided a strong tease that it would be revealed during E3.

Then at start of the month, a retail listing of the game leaked, which was shortly followed by the domain being moved to Capcom’s servers.

And perhaps for one last time before it’s revealed on Monday, it has leaked, courtesy of another retailer called Base.

Leaks taken into consideration, Devil May Cry 5 details remain a bit hazy. It appears the game will release either this fall or early next year. Meanwhile, it was previously believed to be a PS4 console exclusive, but multiple leaks mention an Xbox One release, so a multi-platform release looks likely. And that’s just the nature of leaks, they tend to be all over the place, ripe with as much misinformation as factual information.

One thing seems certain though, Devil May Cry 5 is real, and going to be revealed really soon. Or maybe not. You never know with E3 silly season.

In the meantime, you’re just going to have to enjoy the recently released Devil May Cry HD Collection on PS4 and Xbox One.

In the comments below, let us know whether or not you’re excited about the prospect of Devil May Cry 5, as well as what you would like to see from the fifth entry in the Capcom action-adventure series.