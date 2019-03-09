‘Devil May Cry 5’ PS4 Version Is Censored in the West

Devil May Cry 5 has been received exceptionally well so far across all platforms, but those playing on the PlayStation 4 have noticed that the Western version of the game appears to have been censored.

Spoilers lie ahead for those who haven’t yet reached a certain part of Devil May Cry 5’s story, but for those who have progressed far enough, you may already have an idea of what scene has been censored. There’s a point in the game when Dante saves Trish at the end of a fight, and when she falls into Dante’s arms, it’s seen that she’s naked. Dante catches her mid-fall and turns to set her on the ground, though when he does, a lens flare is used to censor the scene.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video below from Naughty Gaming 2 shows the differences between the Japanese and the Western versions of the game, the former depicting the events of the cutscene without any changes and the latter with a lens flare. Eurogamer reported that the Xbox One and PC versions in addition to the Japanese PlayStation 4 version are both uncensored, too.

This scene in Devil May Cry 5 honestly doesn’t reveal much at all, so it’s curious to see why those involved with the game elected to censor it. The M-rated game is already labeled as a title which contains blood, partial nudity, strong language, and violence, though this scene was apparently too much for the Western PlayStation 4 version. There’s also another scene which has been censored in the game, players noticed, though that one is censored across all Western platforms.

With this censorship, Devil May Cry 5 seems to be the latest example – or victim as some players might see it – of Sony censoring sexual or suggestive content on the PlayStation 4. Some people may recall that Omega Labyrinth Z had its Western release plans for the PlayStation 4 and Vita nixed when the developer complied with Sony’s wishes. Other games such as Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal and have either been censored to some degree or have caused players to worry about censorship, though Devil May Cry 5 is likely the most mainstream game that’s been affected by the trend so far.

Devil May Cry 5 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms, and you can see our full review here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!