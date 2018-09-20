‘Devil May Cry 5’ Music Video Pulled Following Sexual Misconduct Reports

This week has been one of amazing reveals for the upcoming Capcom title Devil May Cry 5, but unfortunately for the team the title is being cast in a more negative light when sexual misconduct allegations arose regarding a band behind the game’s latest trailer.

Suicide Silence’s music helped shape the latest Devil May Cry 5 reveal with their “Subhuman” song, and though the video was met with high praise, Capcom made the decision to pull the entire showcase when sexual allegations came to light.

Last year, a 17-year-old minor came forward to accuse the band’s lead singer, Eddie Hermida, of sexual manipulation. Though the lead singer himself confronted the allegations and apologized in a lengthy Facebook post, he didn’t assume responsibility for what occurred. Capcom was apparently unaware of this past before using the song as their backdrop, but once the story was known, the company quickly took action.

Following the decision to remove the video entirely, the company then provided a statement to Waypoint explaining the situation:

“The music was recorded for the game before the incident came to light and we were unaware of the incident until now. However, as we are now aware of the current situation, Capcom has decided that moving forward, we will not further highlight the Dante battle theme for promotional purposes at this time. We are also currently evaluating what options are possible for the full game at this point, which is dependent on various factors such as resources.”

With the Tokyo Game Show going on now, it’s unclear as to whether or not they will reveal a new video or simply move on all together.

For more on the game itself, “The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!”

The official description continues, “The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

Devil May Cry 5 makes its grand debut for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 8th of next year.