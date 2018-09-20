‘Devil May Cry 5’ TGS Trailer Introduces Sweet Dante Gameplay, Deluxe Edition, Possible Multiplayer

As expected, Capcom stormed Tokyo Game Show like a bandit, not only bringing a new trailer for Devil May Cry 5, but also introducing a Deluxe Edition of the game that no fan should be without.

The trailer made its premiere just a few minutes ago, and you can watch it above. In it, you’ll see Dante in action, reluctantly taking a phone call and then stepping into action with a number of powerful moves, including several great-looking sword strikes, a few demonic punches (his fists and feet glow red), and several other techniques. He really looks like he’s having a lot of fun.

On top of that, Nero also got his fair share of action with an exclusive Xbox One trailer, which you can see below. In it, we see the hero equipped with a rather familiar weapon — the Mega Buster from the Mega Man series. After seeing an introduction that features a large demon character, we see Nero making the rounds, blasting everything in sight with his newfound weapon. And, yes, it’s pretty amazing, to say the least.

There also appears to be some old-school side-scrolling action as well, though the action does refer back to 3D, especially after Nero gets temporarily “blasted out”, then returns all “powered up” to take on his foe. Of course, it’s incredible.

And that leads to another big announcement from the show — the debut of a new Deluxe Edition. It includes the full game, along with the following content:

Four exclusive Devil Breaker weapons, including the Mega Buster

Live Action Cutscenes (oh, we need to see these)

Battle music: 12 tracks from Devil May Cry 1-4

Alt Style Rank Announcers & Title Calls

Dante weapon: The Cavaliere R

You can see the image with all these items below. No word yet on pricing, but it shouldn’t set you back too far.

And one more quick note — a US PlayStation Network listing seems to indicate the game has multiplayer for two to three people. You can see from the tweet below. Also, multiplayer is seemingly confirmed on the Xbox One store listing. Hmmmmm.

Devil May Cry 5 has 2-3 player online play pic.twitter.com/LTMfz12KXP — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 20, 2018

It looks like Capcom is going all out to make Devil May Cry 5 the most entertaining game in the series to date. We can’t wait to get our hands on it when it debuts on March 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Now give us that Mega Buster already!