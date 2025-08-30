4 Spectacular Action Games That Rival Devil May Cry

The Devil May Cry series is synonymous with stylish, high-energy action that rewards combos and experimentation. The protagonist, Dante, is over-the-top and charismatic, leaning into the flashy aspects of the character action genre. Devil May Cry set the standard for the genre, and for years, it remained a touchstone for fans who crave combat that balances spectacle and skill. But Devil May Cry is not the only game that stands out for delivering high-octane, electrifying challenge and flair.

Over the years, the character action genre has expanded beyond basic hack-and-slash as developers experimented with the formula. Some of those developers remained true to Devil May Cry’s design, while others enhanced the fast-paced action with unique twists. This includes amping up the difficulty, intertwining engaging narratives, and more. Four titles are as spectacular as Devil May Cry and proudly stand beside it as some of the best character action games in the genre.

1) Bayonetta 2

image courtesy of nintendo.

If any game deserves to be called a rival of Devil May Cry, it’s Bayonetta 2. Hideki Kamiya was the director, and he was one of the original creators of Devil May Cry. The first Bayonetta takes everything fans of Dante’s adventures loved and cranks it up. The sequel improved on the first title in so many ways with smoother combat, more outrageous set pieces, and the best story in the series.

Bayonetta, the titular witch of the game, can easily be compared to Dante. She uses charisma alongside her weapons and powers as a part of her arsenal. Piloting Bayonetta in the series rewards precision, creativity, and timing. These cultivate in an over-the-top action system equal to that of Devil May Cry. Experimenting with the various weapons and combos is pure joy and adrenaline. It is easy to see Kamiya’s influence in both series.

2) NieR: Automata

image courtesy of platinumgames.

At first glance, one may not see the similarities between Devil May Cry and NieR: Automata. But this changes once the high-octane action starts and the epic soundtrack kicks in. Platinum Games has combined tight hack-and-slash mechanics with bullet-hell elements to create a truly unique experience. Not only that, but Yoko Taro created an iconic protagonist in 2B that remains one of the most recognizable characters in gaming.

2B’s fluid fighting style mixes acrobatic melee strikes and ranged attacks to create a graceful and destructive rhythm. Players can further style their attacks by switching weapons mid-combo. Companions add even further depth and versatility to the gameplay. What truly makes NieR: Automata a rival to Devil May Cry is not just its gameplay, but its narrative. Yoko Taro has blended exciting combat with an emotional tale that gets better the more you play it.

3) Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

image courtesy of team ninja.

Few games rival the Devil May Cry series in intensity like the Ninja Gaiden series. Ninja Gaiden 2 Black brings one of the series’ best entries to modern platforms. Team Ninja’s series is known for its punishing difficulty and lightning-fast combat, showcasing a different style of action. Whereas Devil May Cry encourages stylish improvisation, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black demands precision and dedication.

Ryu Hayabusa returns with a vast arsenal of katanas, scythes, and other weapons that allow for versatile approaches to combat. Every encounter is brutal and rewarding, a test of reflexes, spacing, and mastery. Players are pushed to refine their skills as they master the stylish action of Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. The game’s difficulty can be daunting, but the challenge is an experience in itself. With Ninja Gaiden 4 on the horizon, there is no better time to dive into this action-packed title.

4) Final Fantasy 16

image courtesy of square enix.

In the biggest departure from the series’ JRPG roots, Final Fantasy 16 entered the scene in style. It has an action-RPG image with flashy hack-and-slash combat, which is no surprise considering Ryota Suzuki, known for his work on Devil May Cry V. Final Fantasy 16 almost feels like a natural evolution of the Devil May Cry series’ action formula, and while it may not have the full depth, it certainly is cinematic.

Clive Rosfield’s battle prowess is impressive, fluid, and extremely flashy. It blends swordplay with magic harnessed through Eikons, and it is the latter that leads into the combo system. Players can freely swap out abilities based on Eikons, mixing and matching them to create stylish combo chains. The Eikon battles are some of the most cinematic fights in the genre, and fans will love the epic scale. While it leans heavily into fast-paced action, Final Fantasy 16 still retains the heart of its series’ roots with an epic narrative.