Capcom may be bringing Devil May Cry fans back to the PS2 era. What comes next for the Devil May Cry series is on the mind of many fans of the Capcom series. It has been six calendar years since the release of Devil May Cry 5. That said, 11 years separated the release of Devil May Cry 4 and Devil May Cry 5, so it may be a while before Devil May Cry 6 happens, assuming it ever happens. So, where does that leave the series? Well, Capcom could revisit the DmC: Devil May Cry reboot series, but this is unlikely for various reasons. What seems more likely is Capcom will revisit the ancient past of Devil May Cry and remake these older games.

For one, a cornerstone of the Capcom strategy the last several years has been high-quality remakes. We have seen this mostly with Resident Evil, and it has been proving very successful for the Japanese company. More than this though, a voice actor on the series seems to be hinting a Devil May Cry remake has been happening behind the scenes.

Back in the summer of last year, Vergil voice actor Daniel Southworth had some interesting comments that flew under the radar at the time but have resurfaced. Speaking at an event, Power Morphicon 2024, Southworth seem to spill the beans that a remake of an older Devil May Cry game is in the works.

“In fact, I just finished a video game three or four weeks ago,” said Southworth. “I don’t want to say any titles or anything ’cause I’m known for spilling the beans… but they asked me to do my voice the way it was back in 2004 or whatever. [They asked] ‘Can you do the younger Vergil version?’ So that was challenging.”

Why would a game be asking Soutworth to do his 2004 Vergil voice if it was not a Devil May Cry remake? There is no other obvious explanation other than perhaps a prequel game. Meanwhile, what is slightly odd here is the use of “2004” specifically. There was never a Devil May Cry game released in 2004. There was Devil May Cry in 2001, Devil May Cry 2 in 2003, Devil May Cry 3 in 2005, and then Devil May Cry 4 in 2008.

For now, we don’t have any hard confirmations or bulletproof leaks, but it appears that Capcom is remaking a Devil May Cry game. If this is true, it is presumably the first one, which as noted above, released in 2001.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not touched upon Southworth’s comments in any capacity, nor has the actor had anything more to say on the matter either. If either or both of these things change, we will update the story accordingly.