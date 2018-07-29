Devil’s Hunt Announced For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher 1C Company and Warsaw-based developer Layopi Games have announced a brand-new third-person action game called Devil’s Hunt for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

To accompany the announcement, the pair have also released the game’s first-ever teaser trailer, which is unsurprisingly absent of gameplay, but does serve as a tonal piece for the game, as well as a general pitch on what it is about. Also, it gives off a little bit of a Devil May Cry vibe, which is never a bad vibe to emit.

In the game, players will go to hell and back in the battle between Demons and Angels as Desmond, a man with demonic powers who can decide the fate of the human world by joining either side of the conflict. Now it’s unclear whether or not this implies there will be a choice-system, but it at least suggests players will have some decisions to make over the course of the game.

According to 1C Company, the game is based on the original hit Polish fantasy novel, Equilibrium, which brings to life the eternal fight between Angels and Demons as they fight over the future of the moral world. As you may know, the last game to be made from a popular Polish book series was The Witcher, which took the series of novels worldwide, spawned it into a beloved and very popular video game series, which in turn birthed a Netflix series. Suffice to say, 1C Company will surely be hoping for a similar success story.

Gameplay details are light, but 1C Company does note that Desmond can fight with both his fists and claws, making use of both his demonic and human side. You would assume if you side with the Angels you won’t be able to use your demonic powers and vice versa, but that isn’t specified.

Devil’s Hunt is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is scheduled to release sometime next year. Below, you can read more about the backstory of the game’s protagonist, Desmond:

“Once a bon vivant son of a rich entrepreneur, Desmond’s life has been steered into a sequence of unfortunate events that led him to lose most of his humanity. Gaining demonic powers and becoming the hell’s executor, he struggles to find a place for himself in the ongoing war. He is both the destroyer and the savior, as his human part is gradually stepping out of the shade of his hunger for vengeance. He fights fiercely with his fists and claws, making use of the skills both his demonic and human sides offer. Passing through the gates of hell and back, he will eventually have to decide where his place is.”