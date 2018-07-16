Devolver Digital’s Crossing Souls Coming To Nintendo Switch This Month

Just a little while back, Devolver Digital promised to bring a dozen of its games to Nintendo Switch though it stopped just short of confirming which titles would come to the system. But now we’re starting to get an idea.

Just a day or so after announcing Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition for the system, Devolver Digital has confirmed that its 80’s multi-character action/adventure Crossing Souls will arrive on the system later this month.

We reviewed the game earlier this year and found it to be a worthwhile indie adventure, especially if you’re a fan of 80’s references. So a release on the Nintendo Switch, to put it mildly, would be “totally rad” by our terms.

Here’s a description of the game in case you missed it. You can also check out the trailer above, which came out earlier this year:

“It’s 1986 in California. A group of friends discover a mysterious pink stone that allows to travel between two realms. This gang will live the summer of their lives in an adventure that will get them involved in a government conspiracy. Control five kids with special skills while fighting and solving puzzles in order to save their families and the world.

Crossing Souls is an action-adventure set in a California suburb in the midst of a supernatural event that rocks the small community as grand forces siege the town. Control five characters: Chris, Matt, Charlie, Big Joe and Kevin, each one with their own skills and combat styles. Change characters on the fly and use each character’s specialties to overcome any obstacle and target your foe’s weaknesses. Fight in real-time, solve clever puzzles, face off against powerful bosses and play special levels inspired by 80’s arcade video games.”

The game will release on July 26 and sells for $14.99, a fairly good value for a game of this type. There’s no word on file size yet but it shouldn’t be too big.

Here’s a quick quote from my review back in February:

“Crossing Souls may run a little bit out of gas towards the end, but it’s the journey, and not the destination, that truly counts. And it’s a magical one, filled with plenty of quips, cool puzzles and combat scenarios that will keep you tuned in. The boss fights are fun too, even if some are better than others. On top of that, the presentation is right on the money when it comes to nailing down nostalgia, and fans will feel right at home with it.”

What will Devolver be announcing yet? We’ll let you know once the next game is finalized!

Crossing Souls is also available for PlayStation 4 and PC.