Asmongold Calls Out Controversial Diablo 2 Resurrected Changes

With Diablo 2: Resurrected, Blizzard made some changes to the game, including to the Amazon character. According to Blizzard, these changes, which change the physical appearance of the character, are to make the character look more like a demon slayer and less like a character that just “rolled out of a nightclub.” This was design director Rob Gallerani’s explanation for the changes following backlash. That said, while the changes and the explanation have been applauded by some, they’ve also been slammed by others, such as Asmongold, one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

During a recent Final Fantasy XIV stream, Asmongold remarked on the changes, noting that they are “patronizing” and that the game is being used to “promote an agenda and a worldview.” To this end, he has no interest in the game as a result.

“I heard they changed the Amazon’s face in Diablo 2,” said Asmongold. “Who cares? I do. I don’t want to support…I know a lot of people might not really care, but I do. I don’t like to see this happen, this revisionism. I want to play a video game. The extent that they’re going to change the game based off of them trying to make up for the fact they molest people at their office is just, it’s insulting to me as a player. I think that it’s also condescending, it’s patronizing. The implication is that the players are somehow at fault for playing the game.”

Asmongold continued:

“There’s no artistic integrity. The game is no longer an artistic expression, it’s now a vehicle to promote an agenda and a worldview. And, to me, I don’t really want to play a game like that if I don’t have to. That’s really all it comes down to.”

Do you agree with Asmongold or was Blizzard right to make these changes?