Diablo 2: Resurrected Releases Live-Action Trailer Featuring Simu Liu

Activision Blizzard has released a live-action trailer for Diablo II: Resurrected featuring Shang-Chi star Simu Liu! The game is set to release later this week, and the trailer should do a nice job of building hype, while also getting the attention of gamers that might not be aware of it. In the trailer, Liu’s character enters a confessional, seeking permission to kill, covet power, and submit to greed. Liu’s character reveals that “the lord of terror has been resurrected,” agreeing with the priest’s conclusion that the only way of stopping the darkness is by descending into it.

The live-action trailer is on the short side, running just 1:17, but it does a nice job with its short runtime! Readers can check it out for themselves in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Diablo II has long been considered one of the best games ever made, so there’s a lot of pressure on Activision Blizzard to deliver an experience worthy of the original game. Fans don’t have much longer to wait to find out if Resurrected will reach that bar, but clearly the publisher is pulling out all the stops to get people’s attention. Shang-Chi has been a big success at the box office, so the timing for this Diablo II: Resurrected trailer couldn’t be better.

Diablo II: Resurrected will feature a number of improvements and enhancements over the original game. Players can expect to see cross-progression, as well as all of the content featured in the Lord of Destruction expansion. Unfortunately, the game will not offer Ultrawide support, despite the fact that it was available in the game’s beta. Activision Blizzard removed the feature due to technical issues, but the company is looking to “explore possible solutions that don’t change how the game is played,” so it’s possible a fix could come sometime in the future.

Diablo II: Resurrected is set to release September 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you a fan of the original Diablo II? What do you think of this live-action trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!