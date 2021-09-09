Diablo 2: Resurrected Confirms Missing Feature

When Diablo II: Resurrected releases, the game will not offer Ultrawide support. In a new developer update, Blizzard has confirmed that the feature will not be included. The option was available in the technical alpha, but some problems necessitated its omission. Instead, users with 21:9 monitors will see a 19:9 length with vignettes on the sides of the screen. This will no doubt be disappointing to some fans, but making sure that the game runs properly is much more important. Blizzard has left the door open for the feature to be added in the future, but nothing definitive has been announced.

“We recognize that players have spent a lot of money to assemble their21:9 hardware setups and seeing black bars may be frustrating for theirexperience. So, we’ll continue to watch these discussions and explorepossible solutions that don’t change how the game is played,” the developer update reads.

Apparently, players using 21:9 monitors were able to use ranged attacks on monsters in that extra screen space, but the enemies would not register these attacks or react to them. Blizzard opted to stick with a maximum length of 19:9 “to protect the integrity of everyone’s experience and promote an equal playing field for all.”

Diablo II is widely considered one of the best games ever made, and it will be interesting to see if the remake will be appeal to new audiences and old ones alike. When it comes to remakes and remasters, there’s a lot of pressure to deliver an experience that’s faithful to the old game while also taking advantage of improvements in technology. Hopefully, the lack of 21:9 support won’t be a huge deal-breaker for fans, and Blizzard can find a way to make it work sometime in the future. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Diablo II: Resurrected is set to release September 23rd on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Were you a fan of the original Diablo II? Are you disappointed that Ultrawide support won’t be included? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!