Diablo 2 Resurrected Announced By Blizzard

✖

It had been rumored for quite some time and Blizzard made the news official today during the opening ceremony of BlizzCon Online. Diablo II is finally coming back in a new, remastered iteration entitled Diablo II Resurrected. As arguably the most-beloved entry in the long-running series, it now stands as the third Diablo game in the works at Blizzard alongside Diablo Immortal and Diablo IV.

Diablo II Resurrected was revealed at BlizzCon in the form of a new trailer which called back to the original game. On the gameplay front, this new iteration plays identically the first Diablo II despite the polished visuals, 3D style, and the performance at 60 frames per second. The original look of the game can also be toggled back on with the press of a single key, much like other remasters we have seen in recent years. Cinematics and audio have also been overhauled along with a number of other quality of life changes.

Much as previous reports also suggested, Vicarious Visions is also the studio working on Diablo II Resurrected. Previously part of Activision, Vicarious is the team that has worked on remasters such as Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 in recent years. Considering how great those projects turned out, it stands to reason that Diablo II Resurrected will be of a very high quality.

Diablo II Resurrected is set to release at an undetermined date later this year and it will be coming to all major platforms. This includes Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.