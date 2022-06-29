Diablo 2: Resurrected June 29 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Diablo 2: Resurrected got its latest update this week with a full set of patch notes and an accompanying blog post released ahead of that update to detail everything that's changing. Adjustments were made to gameplay elements as well as menus and other quality of life features. That update should now be out across all platforms for players to download.

The patch notes for the update were shared prior to its June 29th release, but if you didn't see them then, they're naturally still up to look through while you wait on the patch to install. A couple of the features included in this update were categorized outside of the core patch notes such as the helpful Magic Find bonus that'll be live soon.

"You feel an intense rush of energy coursing through your veins, a faint internal humming overriding your own pulse," Blizzard said about the upcoming bonus. "From June 30–July 4, a mysterious energy source will grant you a 50% buff to Magic Find, providing an increased chance to receive Magic, Rare, Set, or Unique loot as a drop from slain foes. This bonus stacks with any additional increases to Magic Find provided by your items."

Below are all of the Quality of Live Improvements which make up the bulk of the main patch notes. You can see a full list of bug fixes and other changes here.

Quality of Life Improvements

Gameplay

Players can now start a new Whirlwind, Leap, or Leap Attack immediately after a Whirlwind ends.

Changed the logic for determining how often Whirlwind attacks occur. Whirlwind now incorporates Increased Attack Speed (IAS) from all equipment. The frames between each Whirlwind attack are equal to the attack frame of a basic attack for that character (modified by increased attack speed). While dual wielding, the attack frame for each weapon will be averaged (rounding up). Overall, Whirlwind attacks should be at least as fast as they were before. Slower weapons will attack notably faster.

Added a new "Loot to Cube" skill for controllers in the general skills menu. Using this skill on an item will pick it up and place it in your Horadric Cube, if there is space.

Added a bindable hotkey for mouse and keyboard to directly open the Horadric Cube if it is in your inventory.

Added a new button shortcut to open the Horadric Cube from the inventory menu.

Players can now bulk assign stat points using a controller.

A confirmation prompt will now appear when bulk assigning all remaining stat points on both PC and console. This option is unavailable while using legacy graphics.

Added an Automap Auto Open setting to allow players to set their preferred Automap position.

Online