New Diablo 4 Gameplay Reveals First World Boss

Today, Blizzard has revealed over four minutes of new Diablo 4 gameplay, showing off our second look at the gameplay of the PS4, PC, and Xbox One title. Included in this gameplay is the reveal of the game’s first world boss, which up until this point, haven’t been shown off yet. More specifically, it features Ashava, The Pestilent, which as you can see, is quite tough to take down.

The footage comes courtesy of Game Informer, who teamed up with a few Blizzard developers to take on the boss. Despite having Blizzard devs in the ranks, the party do struggle a bit. However, eventually they take down the beast and collect its loot it had been hiding inside it for some strange reason. And of course, the new gameplay gives us a decent sense of what to expect from boss fights in the game.

As you can see, Diablo 4 looks, well, like a Diablo game, which I’m sure is more than fine for fans of the dungeon-crawling, hack-and-slash, role-playing series. And for hardcore fans who were let down by aspects of Diablo 3, to see Diablo 4 returning to its dark and gritty aesthetic is promising.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports or a release date, though Blizzard has suggested it’s not releasing anytime soon. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the new entry, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Blizzard has confirmed an unpopular feature from the previous game will be returning for Diablo 4.

“In Diablo IV, players will attempt to bring hope back to the world by vanquishing evil in all its vile incarnations—from cannibalistic demon-worshipping cultists to the all-new drowned undead that emerge from the coastlines to drag their victims to a watery grave,” reads an official pitch of the game. “For the first time in the series, Sanctuary will be a contiguous, seamless landmass comprising diverse regions ranging from the burning desert of Kejhistan, to the verdant werewolf-infested forests of Scosglen, to the harsh and rugged wilderness of the Dry Steppes.