Diablo 4 Confirms Controversial Feature

Earlier this month, Blizzard finally announced Diablo 4 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And while Blizzard opted to stay quiet on a release date/release window, it did reveal two new trailers for the game, including our first look at its gameplay. Since BlizzCon, details and media have slowly but surely been surfacing about the new installment in the iconic dungeon-crawling, hack-and-slash series. For example, the game will have microtransactions, however, Blizzard insists it will only be for cosmetic items. In other words, the game will not be — according to Blizzard — pay-to-win.

Speaking to Twitch streamer Quin69, Blizzard confirmed that in addition to expansions, there will be cosmetics in the game, some of which will be locked behind microtransactions. In other words, like most games these days, if you want to look cool, you will need to fork over some additional cash. Of course, microtransactions in free-to-play or budget-friendly games is one thing, but to pay $60, then be asked to buy expansions, and then also be asked to pay even more for cool cosmetic items is a bit… well let’s just say this news isn’t sitting well with many fans.

Today it was confirmed that Diablo 4 will have cosmetic microtransactions in addition to xpacs. This honestly bums me out more than I thought it would. Just, like…why? Why does all the best looking shit in every game now come with a price tag? https://t.co/M4Wuoex5si — Skill Up #X019 in London! (@SkillUpYT) November 2, 2019

As you may know, this news comes not long after Blizzard confirmed the game will not be playable offline in any shape or form. In other words, a lot of the initial hype built up by the first cinematic and gameplay trailers has been dampened a bit by news of some unpopular features around the edges of the game.

Microtransactions are never “just cosmetic”. Diablo 4 is “years” away and they have already confirmed cosmetic microtransactions for the game. That game is being built from the ground up to entice you to spend more money than the $60 you pay up front for it. — Stadium (@StadiumBeats) November 11, 2019

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and presumably next-gen consoles. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date, but Blizzard has noted the game is still quite far away. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the game, click here.