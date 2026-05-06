New Mortal Kombat Game Teased by Franchise Creator

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has teased that another entry in the storied fighting game franchise is in the works in some capacity. This past week, a new leak emerged which suggested that Boon and NetherRealm Studios’ next game would be that of Injustice 3. While this third entry in the DC fighting game series has been requested by fans for years, naturally, its potential existence raises questions about when a new Mortal Kombat title might come about. Now, Boon has indicated that those within NetherRealm are looking to develop another Mortal Kombat entry, but didn’t provide many specifics on the matter.

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Speaking to Collider, Boon was asked about what NetherRealm’s next project will end up being. Expectedly, Boon didn’t reveal the identity of this game, as he explained that doing so would get him in hot water. Despite this, Boon did mention that NetherRealm is in the process of “pursuing another Mortal Kombat game.” Whether or not Boon was referring to another mainline entry, which would serve as the sequel to 2023’s Mortal Kombat 1, or perhaps a new spin-off, was not clarified. Either way, this statement proves that Mortal Kombat as a whole will continue to be a priority for NetherRealm moving forward.

“I wish I could tease something. I think if I teased and gave it away, I would probably get in trouble,” Boon said. “But we’re definitely pursuing another Mortal Kombat game, and we’re definitely doing more, as well, so there are a lot of pots on the stove, not just with games, though, with other forms of media and whatnot. So, we’ve got a lot of great announcements that are coming.”

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If Injustice 3 is indeed the next major game to come from NetherRealm, it’s likely that it would launch in 2027, as this four-year gap from the release of Mortal Kombat 1 would be in line with the studio’s past cadence. This would seemingly put the next mainline Mortal Kombat game releasing at some point after 2030, which is pretty far off. As such, perhaps Boon and those at NetherRealm have plans to release another Mortal Kombat game of some sort in the more near term as a way of tiding fans over.

For those looking to get a new fix of Mortal Kombat soon, the long-awaited Mortal Kombat 2 movie is set to hit theaters at the end of this week on May 8th. In addition, last year’s release of Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection recently received a new update that has made the game better than ever before.

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