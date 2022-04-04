Diablo 4 Reveals New Dungeon Details and Gameplay Footage

Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment has revealed a ton of new information about the dungeons that will be present in the latest entry in the long-running action series. Although it has been quite some time since we have seen Diablo 4 shown off in a major way, Blizzard has continued to release new blogs on a routine basis that explain more about what fans can expect from the project. Now, with the release of the latest quarterly blog, Blizzard has detailed more about how dungeons will be implemented.

In total, Blizzard revealed in this new blog that it’s planning to add over 150 dungeons in total to Diablo 4. Blizzard’s associate art director, Brian Fletcher, explained more about what dungeons will have in store when compared to what the franchise has featured in the past.

“Dungeons are still that randomized content that you know and love from previous Diablo titles. However, we added new and exciting features that allow us to make even more dungeons across the world of Sanctuary than ever before,” Fletcher said. “In order to support over 150+ dungeons, we’ve had to shift the way we make environment art so that it’s flexible enough to be used in multiple locations and not just in a single dungeon. […] It takes a lot of hard work from many teams to make a Dungeon, and we are proud to show you what we have been working on.”

Blizzard went on to give fans a taste of some of these dungeons in a handful of different gameplay videos that were released. These videos, which are only about a minute long each, are merely meant to show off the various environments that Diablo 4’s dungeons will feature. However, they continue to show us that Diablo 4 is shaping up quite well, especially when it comes to art design. You can watch one of these videos attached above, if you’re interested.

For now, Diablo 4 still doesn’t have a release date whatsoever. Whenever it does end up arriving, though, it’s slated to land on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware.

What do you think about Diablo 4 based on everything that Blizzard has shown off so far? Do you think that this will be a worthy follow-up to the fan-favorite Diablo 3? Let me know either down in the comments or you can shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

