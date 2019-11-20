Blizzard Confirms Diablo 4 Won’t Lock Skills to Specific Slots

While we might not yet know when Diablo 4 is set to release, it would appear that the folks working on the game are being surprisingly transparent about its development. More specifically, the team took a moment recently to clarify some things and address community questions, and that includes some concern that Elective Mode — where folks can swap skills around to whatever slot they like — wouldn’t return.

More specifically, the issue traces back to the Diablo 4 demo at BlizzCon, which apparently did not support swapping skills around like Diablo 3. But according to the developers, this was just an issue of this being, you know, a demo, and not reflective of the final product.

“There’s a misconception that Diablo IV will lock skills to specific slots because of the BlizzCon demo user interface,” David Kim, Diablo 4‘s Lead Systems Designer, recently shared in a new blog post. “Like many other things in the demo, the UI is not final and we will support Elective Mode-style skill selection. Skill selection and assignment will always be completely open for all players.”

Here’s how Blizzard describes Diablo 4 in the description of the announcement cinematic:

“Diablo IV takes place many years after the events of Diablo III, after millions have been slaughtered by the actions of the High Heavens and Burning Hells alike. In the vacuum of power, a legendary name resurfaces.”

Diablo 4 does not currently have a release date, but is set to release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Diablo 4 right here.