Diablo 4 Is Getting Its First Big Sale, But Not for Long

If you still haven't picked up Diablo 4 for yourself, now might be the time to finally pounce. Upon its launch earlier this summer, Diablo 4 immediately became a smash hit for Blizzard Entertainment. Not only did the latest installment in the action-adventure series release to acclaim from reviewers and fans, but it made well over half a billion dollars in less than a week, breaking records for Blizzard in the process. Now, Blizzard is finally slashing the price of Diablo 4 for a brief time as a way of bringing in those who have continued to hold off on buying it for themselves.

Starting today, August 29, and lasting until September 5, Diablo 4 has been marked down by up to 25% at retailers. This sale extends to all versions of the game which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. Additionally, this discount also applies to the different versions of Diablo 4 that Blizzard has made available. So if you find yourself wanting to snag the higher-priced versions of the game which come with more bonuses, those are also now being offered at a lower price as well.

The main reason why this sale for Diablo 4 is a big deal is because this is the first time since its launch that the game has been marked down. Given how well Diablo 4 has been selling, Blizzard hasn't really found a reason to have any promotions for the title just yet. Although sales like this will surely become more common as 2023 continues onward, now is the first instance we've seen this summer where D4 is up for a lower cost than normal.

What's Next for Diablo 4?

Currently, Diablo 4 is in the midst of its first season of content, which has been met with a mixed response from fans. Although many D4 players like the core game, Blizzard seems to still be finding its footing when it comes to supporting the action RPG as a live-service title. Recently, Blizzard provided the first tease for Season 2 of Diablo 4 (titled Season of the Blood) which is set to go live on October 17.

Outside of Season 2's forthcoming arrival, Diablo 4 players will be treated to the "Mother's Blessing" in the coming days. From September 1 until September 5, all D4 players will be able to earn both XP and Gold at a rate 25% higher than normal.

"The Mother blesses all of her children, as this bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers," Blizzard said on its site of this week's promotion. "Stoke the fire, gather round, and rally your most savvy of companions to slay demons with renewed fervor. The Blessed Mother's cruelty is matched by her generosity, but not for long. Rise to new heights and earn more Gold for your bloodlust in the Mother's Blessing Weekend!"