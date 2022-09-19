Diablo 4 Reveals Open Beta Plans

Diablo IV isn't set to release until 2023, but some lucky players will have the chance to participate in a closed beta scheduled to take place this year. In a new blog post, Blizzard has revealed details about how to be considered for the test. It's a safe bet that the closed beta will receive strong interest, but Diablo fans will be happy to know that the publisher has also revealed that "public testing phases will begin early next year." That means that those that don't make it into this year's closed beta will have an opportunity to participate in an open beta shortly after!

For the closed beta test, Blizzard is specifically looking for players "who have recently spent significant amounts of time playing the end-game experiences of Diablo II: Resurrected and Diablo III." According to the company, the closed beta will focus on Diablo IV's end game, in order to preserve "the full story of Lilith's return to Sanctuary." As Blizzard points out, end game content is very important to a lot of Diablo players, and the company wants to "ensure it feels satisfying, and with no shortage of challenging variety to experience across many, many demon-slaying gaming sessions."

Diablo fans that feel they fit Blizzard's criteria for the closed beta must enable the "News and Special Offers from Battle.net" option on their account by October 11th. Those selected will receive an email from the company by November 18th, offering specific instructions on how to participate. The closed beta will be available on all of the game's platforms as well, so those that prefer to play on console won't be left out. Hopefully Blizzard will offer a lot of invitations for the closed beta, but with an open beta set to start soon after, all fans should have a chance to experience the game in the near future!

Diablo IV will release next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

