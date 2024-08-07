Diablo 4 Players Benefit from Season 5 Bug: “We Are Letting This One Slide”

One of the big draws of a new season in Diablo 4 is getting to start over with a fresh character and seeing how far you can take them before the season ends. When Diablo 4 Season 5 launched earlier today, many players started the process once again, creating a new character and jumping into the game expecting everything to start from ground zero. However, some players quickly noticed that certain tempering recipes have carried over from Season 4, giving them an easy way to sprint past challenges much more quickly than intended. You’d expect developer Blizzard would patch that out quickly, but instead, the team announced that it’s going to let it slide for Season 5.

As mentioned, the bug was directly related to tempering recipes, which were introduced in Season 4. Using these crafting recipes, players could skip past some of Diablo 4‘s RNG to get the gear they want. Those recipes should have gone away for new Season 5 characters, but some players have inexplicably been given access to the tempering recipes they earned in previous seasons. That means they could quickly craft Legendary gear and skip past much of the early difficulty.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new blog post, Blizzard said, “We are aware of the reports that new seasonal characters are having their tempering recipes carried over from their last season’s seasonal character. This isn’t the original design or intention, so I wouldn’t expect this for future seasons, but we are letting this one slide for Season 5.”

In simpler terms, Blizzard will be adjusting the feature in future seasons but isn’t worried about some players having a slight leg up on the competition for Season 5. That’s annoying for anyone who wasn’t “lucky” enough to be affected by the bug, but players at least don’t have to worry about Blizzard rolling back characters in the middle of a season. Plus, with the team currently working on the Vessel of Hatred expansion, it’s easy to see why Blizzard would want to focus the bulk of its resources on that project.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The aforementioned Vessel of Hatred expansion is scheduled to launch on October 8th. It’s bringing the brand-new Spiritborn class and taking players to the jungles of Nahantu where players will try to attempt Mephisto’s plans for world domination.