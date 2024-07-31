Diablo 4 Season 5 Adding New Endgame Mode

Diablo 4 will roll into its fifth season next week, giving players a ton of new content. As with every season, Season 5 has something for nearly everyone, though this season is also doing the work of setting up Diablo 4‘s first expansion. The Vessell of Hatred is set to launch in October, meaning Season 5 will be the final update developer Blizzard drops before the Spiritborn class is in players’ hands. With that in mind, Blizzard is pulling out all the stops and adding more than 50 new Unique and Legendary items. Of course, having a good way to earn those items is almost as important as the items themselves. Fortunately, Diablo 4 Season 5 will add a new endgame mode called “Infernal Hordes.”

The new Infernal Hordes mechanic isn’t simply a Season 5 addition. Unlike several changes Blizzard has introduced in past seasons, this mechanic will be available on both Seasonal and Eternal realms once you hit World Tier III. You’ll need to complete a quest introducing the mechanic, but once that’s finished anyone can jump into Infernal Realms either on their own or with a group. Blizzard describes the mode as “a wave-based feature that you can slay” demons in droves. As you fight through the hordes, you’ll need to play smart because you have limited revives before you’re knocked out of the mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Infernal Hordes also incorporates roguelike mechanics with Infernal Offers which give you the option of cranking up the difficulty to earn better rewards. Each wave is limited to just 60 seconds, so you’ll need to work quickly if you want to keep moving through the ranks. As you work your way through each horde, you’ll earn Burning Aether. If you’re able to clear an Infernal Horde and take down the Fell Council, you can spend that Aether for extra rewards. You don’t lose the currency if you run out of revives, but you can only exchange it after a successful clear. To unlock a new Infernal Horde, you’ll need to craft an Infernal Compass. These scale from Tier 1-8, so you’ll want to craft the strongest you can to find the best rewards.

Diablo 4 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Season 5 drops on August 6th and will lead into Vessel of Hatred‘s launch on October 8th.