New Diablo 4 Roadmap Revealed for 2025 and Beyond

Diablo 4 is currently in the midst of its Season of Witchcraft, with Season 8 expected towards the tail end of April. Now, ahead of the release for the upcoming season, Blizzard has unveiled a roadmap with updates for what players can expect from the game through the rest of 2025 and beyond. While there’s almost certainly more yet to be revealed, the new roadmap sheds light on the upcoming seasons and confirms a rough timeline for the next expansion after Vessel of Hatred.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The updated roadmap from Blizzard continues to follow the Age of Hatred storyline, which kicked off with the launch of Diablo 4. Mephisto’s influence will continue from the current Season of Witchcraft into the next few months of content, as outlined in the updated 2025 roadmap for the game. Although we still don’t have a confirmed date for Season 8, we know it will be called Belial’s Return and that it’s slated to run from sometime in April through to July. Next up, Season 9 will be called Sins of the Horadrim, while Season 10 is tentatively titled Infernal Chaos. From there, we know that 2026 will bring the next Diablo 4 expansion alongside a new ranking system and leaderboards.
For now, we don’t know much about what Blizzard is planning for its second expansion. The developer has promised to take feedback from Vessel of Hatred into its work on the second major expansion for Diablo 4, but beyond that, not many details have emerged. However, the expanded 2025 roadmap does give a pretty solid deep dive into what’s coming for the base game through the rest of the year.
Updated 2025 Diablo 4 Roadmap for Seasons 8, 9, and 10
With this latest 2025 roadmap for Diablo 4, Blizzard outlines several of the major features coming to the game over the next year. First up, in addition to the new seasonal content, we will see some major Quality of Life updates headed to Diablo 4 soon. First up, keyboard and mouse support is coming to consoles. In addition, core system updates will be headed to the Battle Pass and Seasonal Jourey to make these features more rewarding.
RELATED: Diablo 4 Is Getting Harder in Season 8
Along with the QoL improvements, Diablo 4 will see several seasonal updates that bring in seasonal and permanent content through the rest of 2025. Here’s what we know about Seasons 8, 9, and 10 so far.
Season 8: Belial’s Return – April – July
This season is expected to begin in late April and will bring in a new IP collab, as well as better level progression. It’s also the 2-year anniversary of Diablo 4, and it looks like we might get some special content to go along with that. Confirmed content for Belial’s Return is:
Seasonal
- Boss Powers – Quests & Reputation Board
- Apparition Incursion Activity
- Earnable Feline Pet
Permanent
- New Lair Bosses – Belial, Urivar, Harbinger
- Lair Bosses Quality of Life Update
- Reliquaries
- Season Journey Update
Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim – July – September
Seasonal
- Horadic Powers – Quests & Reputation Board
- Dungeon Escalation
- Earnable Pet
Permanent
- New Nightmare Dungeon Activities
- Console KB&M Support
- “And More”
Season 10: Infernal Chaos – September – December
Season 10 will bring in another new IP collab, with more details yet to come, along with the following seasonal content:
- Chaos Powers – Quests & Reputation Board
- Infernal Hoards Update
- Earnable Pet
After December 2025, the roadmap gets a bit less specific, but we do have a few notes for what will arrive in 2026. The new expansion is slated for 2026, along with a new ranking system and leaderboards.
For now, we don’t know which IPs will be featured in the new collabs, but this updated roadmap at least gives Diablo fans more of an idea of where Diablo 4 is headed in 2025.
Are you excited to see what’s coming for the rest of the year in Diablo IV? Let us know which changes you’re most excited for (or most nervous about) in the comments below!