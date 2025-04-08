New Diablo 4 Roadmap Revealed for 2025 and Beyond

Diablo 4 is currently in the midst of its Season of Witchcraft, with Season 8 expected towards the tail end of April. Now, ahead of the release for the upcoming season, Blizzard has unveiled a roadmap with updates for what players can expect from the game through the rest of 2025 and beyond. While there’s almost certainly more yet to be revealed, the new roadmap sheds light on the upcoming seasons and confirms a rough timeline for the next expansion after Vessel of Hatred.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The updated roadmap from Blizzard continues to follow the Age of Hatred storyline, which kicked off with the launch of Diablo 4. Mephisto’s influence will continue from the current Season of Witchcraft into the next few months of content, as outlined in the updated 2025 roadmap for the game. Although we still don’t have a confirmed date for Season 8, we know it will be called Belial’s Return and that it’s slated to run from sometime in April through to July. Next up, Season 9 will be called Sins of the Horadrim, while Season 10 is tentatively titled Infernal Chaos. From there, we know that 2026 will bring the next Diablo 4 expansion alongside a new ranking system and leaderboards.

Season 7 in diablo 4 is coming to a close

For now, we don’t know much about what Blizzard is planning for its second expansion. The developer has promised to take feedback from Vessel of Hatred into its work on the second major expansion for Diablo 4, but beyond that, not many details have emerged. However, the expanded 2025 roadmap does give a pretty solid deep dive into what’s coming for the base game through the rest of the year.

With this latest 2025 roadmap for Diablo 4, Blizzard outlines several of the major features coming to the game over the next year. First up, in addition to the new seasonal content, we will see some major Quality of Life updates headed to Diablo 4 soon. First up, keyboard and mouse support is coming to consoles. In addition, core system updates will be headed to the Battle Pass and Seasonal Jourey to make these features more rewarding.

The roadmap image for Diablo 4 through 2025 and Beyond

Along with the QoL improvements, Diablo 4 will see several seasonal updates that bring in seasonal and permanent content through the rest of 2025. Here’s what we know about Seasons 8, 9, and 10 so far.

Season 8: Belial’s Return – April – July

This season is expected to begin in late April and will bring in a new IP collab, as well as better level progression. It’s also the 2-year anniversary of Diablo 4, and it looks like we might get some special content to go along with that. Confirmed content for Belial’s Return is:

Seasonal

Boss Powers – Quests & Reputation Board

Apparition Incursion Activity

Earnable Feline Pet

Permanent

New Lair Bosses – Belial, Urivar, Harbinger

Lair Bosses Quality of Life Update

Reliquaries

Season Journey Update

Season 9: Sins of the Horadrim – July – September

Seasonal

Horadic Powers – Quests & Reputation Board

Dungeon Escalation

Earnable Pet

Permanent

New Nightmare Dungeon Activities

Console KB&M Support

“And More”

Season 10: Infernal Chaos – September – December

Season 10 will bring in another new IP collab, with more details yet to come, along with the following seasonal content:

Chaos Powers – Quests & Reputation Board

Infernal Hoards Update

Earnable Pet

After December 2025, the roadmap gets a bit less specific, but we do have a few notes for what will arrive in 2026. The new expansion is slated for 2026, along with a new ranking system and leaderboards.

For now, we don’t know which IPs will be featured in the new collabs, but this updated roadmap at least gives Diablo fans more of an idea of where Diablo 4 is headed in 2025.

Are you excited to see what’s coming for the rest of the year in Diablo IV? Let us know which changes you’re most excited for (or most nervous about) in the comments below!