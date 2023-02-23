New Diablo 4 Feature Shows off Sanctuary's Redesign

Now just a month away from its open beta, the makers of Diablo IV are busy hyping the game like never before. Case in point, devs recently released a video titled Inside the Game – The World of Sanctuary, showing off their work on redesigning the blood-soaked homeworld of all things Diablo. In the extensive seven-minute video, viewers get an in-depth look of the world's five distinct zones and the subsequent monsters that inhabit the iconic fictional world.

Between interview clips with some of the game's senior developers and art designers are new gameplay clips, showing off just how extensive of a redesign both the monsters and world got for the latest game in this franchise. Watch the video yourself above.

When is the Diablo 4 Open Beta begin?

Those who pre-order a copy of Diablo 4 will get to participate in two beta sessions in March. Those who pre-ordered one of the larger versions of the game, such as the Ultimate or Digital Deluxe level, will get to test play the game for three days between March 17th and March 19th. The open beta for everyone else will take place the next weekend, March 24th through March 26th.

If you get access to the first round of beta testing, you'll also be able to play during the second round, and testing will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox console. Console-wise, the game will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in addition to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Levels stop at 25 during the open beta, and progression will not carry over once the game officially launches later this summer. Still, you can continue playing the beta if you max out your level, and some Blizzard employees have already teased those reach Level 20 will get a reward to use once the main game launches.

I can’t wait to show you what you get in the launched game if you hit level 20 in the Beta. Hope to see you in Sanctuary! https://t.co/jr1N7E8gDP — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) February 18, 2023

What is Diablo 4 about?

To learn more about Diablo 4, you can check out an official description of the game down below.

"The endless battle between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on as chaos threatens to consume Sanctuary. With ceaseless demons to slaughter, countless Abilities to master, nightmarish Dungeons, and Legendary loot, this vast, open world brings the promise of adventure and devastation. Survive and conquer darkness – or succumb to the shadows.

Create and customize your character to battle onward against the unspeakable horrors that blight this land. Choose from one of five classes, discover and experiment with a vast array of powerful equipment, and carefully select your talents and abilities to become steadfast in the face of darkness. But choose wisely; your world depends on it."

Diablo IV hits stores June 6th. Those who pre-order either the Ultimate or Digital Deluxe Editions will be able to play it four days early beginning June 2nd.