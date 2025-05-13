Diablo 4 Players Debate Best Class to Breeze Through Season 8

For many gamers, balancing live-service game updates and real life can get tricky. That’s true even for those seasonal updates and events that we’re excited to see, such as the Season 8 Belial’s Return update for Diablo 4. Because of limited time, one gamer asked fellow Diablo 4 players which class could most easily breeze through the Season 8 content. And the answers are surprising, in that most gamers actually kind of agree for once? Though there’s some debate, most Diablo 4 players say the Bloodwave Necromancer is your best bet to melt through Season 8 like a hot knife through butter.

Blizzard promised that Diablo 4 would get harder in Season 8, making changes in response to player feedback. Yet while many players welcome the attempt at a great challenge, not every gamer has the time to meet it. And that’s how we get to the question of which class can fly through Season 3 the most quickly. The question comes from Reddit user @Slack83er, who’s enjoying the Season 8 content for Diablo 4 but struggling to balance it with work. To make sure they get through the available content and grab all seasonal rewards in time, this Reddit user wanted to know which class made the smoothest sailing for Diablo 4 Season 8.

The top response with the most upvotes, with little competition from other suggestions, is far and away @SwayingBacon’s suggestion of the Bloodwave Necromancer. According to this Diablo 4 fan, the class becomes “a one button build” and is “fairly easy to gear for” making it an ideal build for this season. Though some gamers warn that it can be a smidge tricky to run this class without the right gear and unique, most classes take a bit of time to set up, and this one seems to be a bit easier than most.

Diablo 4 Fans Weigh In on the Bloodwave Necromancer in Season 8

Most commenters agree that, for ease and speed, the Bloodwave Necromancer is the best class to breeze through Season 8. In particular, layers say that this class makes it easy to get to T4 and that it makes everything from the Undercity to lair bosses relatively easy compared to other classes. Several other players chimed in separately to share how the Bloodwave Necromancer class made their Season 8 grind easier thanks to the high damage and blood wave ability.

That said, easy doesn’t necessarily mean best. It all depends on what you want to get out of the experience, and some gamers think this class makes things a bit too easy. As one reply to the suggestion notes, “Don’t do this… It’s so boring to play that it’s just not worth it.” For gamers looking for a challenge, gaming the system by leaning into the class that’s most OP for a given season can actually ruin the fun. If you’re not in a hurry and want to actually enjoy gameplay, you might want to go for your own custom build rather than leaning into what’s easiest for a given meta. Finding a build that feels fun to you might be the better move in the long run, but if you’re looking to game the system, Bloodwave Necromancer looks to be the contender for Season 8.

As for runner-up suggestions for the class that runs through Season 8 Diablo 4 content the fastest? Reddit user @Cupcake_Mecha suggests the Dance of Knives Rogue as a solid alternative, and many gamers agree this class will be smooth sailing up through Torment 2, at least. With proper gear, this class can handle the bigger bosses, but it’s not quite as smooth sailing as most agree the Bloodwave Necromancer will be.

Ultimately, the best class to play is going to be the one you enjoy playing the most. But for those who want to make things easy-peasy, it looks like you might want to get to work on that Bloodwave Necromancer build.