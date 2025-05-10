Diablo 4’s Next Update Brings Back the Crown of Lucion (Minus the Infinite Damage)

The team behind Diablo 4 is gearing up for the game’s next update, which will arrive on May 14th. In advance of this next influx of bug fixes and adjustments, Blizzard has released early Patch Notes for Diablo 4‘s 2.2.1 build. The update will feature a number of balance adjustments across several different classes, along with some adjustments to smooth out the new Season 8: Belial’s Return content. However, one key detail has caught players’ attention – the return of the previously disabled Crown of Lucion item.

The Crown of Lucion is a unique item in Diablo 4, which was first introduced back in late 2024. This powerful helm can be obtained by taking on Infernal Hordes, where it has a chance to drop as part of your victory spoils. In addition to various buffs to life, luck, and shadow resistance, the Crown of Lucion grants players the following special effect: “Each time you use a Skill with a Resource Cost, gain 5 – 15% increased damage and Resource Cost is increased by 30% for 4 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.” However, shortly after releasing the Season 8 update for Diablo 4, Blizzard disabled this item.

The Crown of Lucion was disabled on May 5th following the discovery of a damage-scaling issue, as shared in the Diablo 4 forums. The balance issue in question was that the helm somehow wound up granting “infinite bonus damage” when players used Channeled Skills. Until they could find a fix for the problem, Blizzard disabled the Crown of Lucion entirely in Diablo 4. While the item may still drop from hordes, players currently can’t equip it. Thankfully, that’s about to change.

Players reviewing the patch notes for the next Season 8 update for Diablo 4 spotted a few notes referencing the disabled Crown of Lucion. Per the patch notes, two of the primary scaling issues with the Crown of Lucion will be fixed with the May 14th patch, as noted below:

Fixed an issue where Crown of Lucion was gaining infinite bonus damage from Channeled Skills.

Fixed an issue where Crown of Lucion was only granting its bonuses to active player Skills rather than all damage.

Following these two fixes, a separate pop out Developer’s Note confirms that “Crown of Lucion will now be re-enabled with this patch.” So, players who haven’t been able to equip the Crown of Lucion in Diablo 4 should soon be able to use the item again. Just, without the fun of infinite bonus damage from Channeled Skills.

Of course, this is just fixing an error that was introduced with a previous update. Even so, some players are sad to see how quickly the fun exploit was spotted and removed. With the helm disabled, players aren’t currently able to use the infinite bonus damage anyway, but it was certainly fun while it lasted. The good news is, the other fix should mean that the item is working as intended when it comes to granting damage bonuses, and of course, players will actually be able to use the Crown of Lucion again.

The next update for Diablo 4 will release on May 14th for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.